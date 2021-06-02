UrduPoint.com
Russia Prepares For Talks On EU Carbon Tax Within WTO - Minister Of Natural Resources

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Wed 02nd June 2021 | 01:42 PM

Russia Prepares for Talks on EU Carbon Tax Within WTO - Minister of Natural Resources

Russia prepares for the talks with the European Union within the World Trade Organization on the European transboundary carbon tax, Alexander Kozlov, the Russian minister of natural resources, said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd June, 2021) Russia prepares for the talks with the European Union within the World Trade Organization on the European transboundary carbon tax, Alexander Kozlov, the Russian minister of natural resources, said.

"Returning to the European carbon tax, I'd like to say, that it is more about the economy than about the climate. Russia very thoroughly prepares for holding talks on it, first of all, within the WTO," Kozlov said in an interview published by Russian newspaper Izvestya on Wednesday.

According to him, introducing the corrective mechanism should not result in "trade wars," but prevent discrimination, as it is based on the existing rules of the multilateral trade system.

The EU seeks to impose the so-called carbon tax on imported goods, planning to present its rules in the first half of 2021. The bloc desires to provide equal conditions for products made in the EU with minimal carbon dioxide emissions and products from other nations, which use technologies with a high level of emissions. The measure is part of a commitment to the provisions of the Paris climate deal.

