Russia Preparing for EU Oil Embargo, Focused on Maintaining Production - Novak

Russian oil sector is preparing for the introduction of an EU embargo on oil from Russia, all plans are focused on preserving production, Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak told reporters

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st September, 2022) Russian oil sector is preparing for the introduction of an EU embargo on oil from Russia, all plans are focused on preserving production, Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak told reporters.

"Our companies know about December, they are preparing for it. They will certainly take December into account, and therefore all our plans are built to maintain the current levels," Novak said, answering whether a drop in oil production in Russia was expected in December due to EU embargo on Russian oil.

By the end of 2022, oil and condensate production in Russia may reach 520-525 million tonnes, almost at the level of last year's 524 million tonnes, Novak said.

"So far, we have, as far as I remember, a 3.3% year-on-year increase for the first seven months. I haven't watched August yet. But I don't see any special deviations there," he said.

Russia produces as much oil as it has the ability to consume and sell, and production will increase with further improvement in the situation, Novak added.