MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th December, 2022) Moscow is preparing a response to the West's decision to introduce a price cap on oil from Russia and will never recognize the measure, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday.

"They (response measures) are being prepared.

Decisions are being prepared, but, of course, one thing is obvious here ” we will not recognize any ceilings," Peskov told reporters.

Last week, the European Union reached an agreement on setting a price cap on Russian oil at $60 per barrel, which went into effect on Monday. The cap will be reviewed every two months to remain at 5% below International Energy Agency benchmark. The G7 nations and Australia also agreed that same day to set a $60 price ceiling on oil from Russia.