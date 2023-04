(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th April, 2023) Operations on the sale and purchase of gas through the Turkish gas hub project proposed by Russia are planned to start in 2024, Turkish Energy Minister Fatih Donmez said on Wednesday.

"As for the gas hub, we will start the first bidding in 2024," Donmez told the TRT Haber broadcaster