Russia-Proposed Gas Hub Project in Turkey at Stage of Legal Registration - Source

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th March, 2023) The gas hub project proposed by Russia is at the stage of legal registration in Turkey and various details are currently under discussion, a source familiar with the negotiations told Sputnik.

Last week, Turkish Energy Minister Fatih Donmez said that the Russia-proposed initiative of creating a gas hub in Turkey was going to be on the agenda of the Turkish parliament in the coming days. The minister stated that the parliament would consider amendments to one or several laws to provide the necessary legal framework for the implementation of the gas hub project.

"The Minister has already announced information that the Parliament will consider a number of amendments to the law that will provide a legal framework, including for this project.

Right now, along with this issue, delegations are simultaneously discussing various details: these are infrastructural issues, and issues of ensuring throughput, diversification, etc.," an informed source told Sputnik.

He specified that reports about alleged talks between Ankara and Moscow on possible investments in the gas hub project are unfounded.

"How can we talk about investments now if all the details, participants, the issue of supply and demand have not been settled?" the source said.