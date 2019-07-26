Russia Proposes to Extend Gas Transit Contract With Ukraine for Another Year - Novak

- Home
Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Fri 26th July 2019 | 07:25 PM
Russia has offered Ukraine a one-year extension of the existing gas transit contract, Kiev has not responded yet, Energy Minister Alexander Novak said Friday
"We offered our colleagues to extend the existing contract for a year, under existing conditions.
If any adjustments are needed, it would be a matter of commercial negotiations between the companies," Novak told reporters.
"We haven't seen a reaction so far. The government should comment on the issue, then we'll simply discuss it at the same consultations," he added.