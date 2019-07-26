UrduPoint.com
Russia Proposes To Extend Gas Transit Contract With Ukraine For Another Year - Novak

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Fri 26th July 2019 | 07:25 PM

Russia has offered Ukraine a one-year extension of the existing gas transit contract, Kiev has not responded yet, Energy Minister Alexander Novak said Friday

ANTALYA (Turkey) (UrduPoint news / Sputnik - 26th July, 2019) Russia has offered Ukraine a one-year extension of the existing gas transit contract, Kiev has not responded yet, Energy Minister Alexander Novak said Friday.

"We offered our colleagues to extend the existing contract for a year, under existing conditions.

If any adjustments are needed, it would be a matter of commercial negotiations between the companies," Novak told reporters.

"We haven't seen a reaction so far. The government should comment on the issue, then we'll simply discuss it at the same consultations," he added.

