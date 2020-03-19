UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia Props Up Ruble, Oil Producers

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Thu 19th March 2020 | 05:11 PM

Russia props up ruble, oil producers

Russia announced Thursday new measures to prop up the ruble and its oil producers, both of which have been suffering from sinking oil prices and the global panic over the coronavirus

Moscow, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2020 ):Russia announced Thursday new measures to prop up the ruble and its oil producers, both of which have been suffering from sinking oil prices and the global panic over the coronavirus.

"The government and the central bank will continue to take the necessary actions to ensure financial stability," Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin said.

He announced that the central bank would increase sales of foreign currency reserves, which helps support the value of the ruble, after the Russian currency exceeded the symbolic barrier of 80 rubles per dollar on Wednesday evening, a rate not seen since early 2016 during Russia's last economic crisis.

Mishustin said the central bank would also compensate oil producers the difference when the market price for Urals crude falls below $25 per barrel.

On Wednesday, it was selling for $24.65 per barrel.

This new mechanism will remain in place until the end of September.

The prime minister on Monday announced that the government would unlock reserves of 300 billion rubles ($3.8 billion at current exchange rates) to help support the economy.

On Thursday he announced a month-long "green corridor" from Friday to allow the import of the most essential goods without paying duty.

He sought to reassure the public that Russia will not run out of food.

"Agriculture is the basis of our security, not just in terms of providing food but also in terms of economic and social security," he said.

"We have enough food."Mishustin added that from Friday government agencies will be monitoring "all prices in each region, in each chain of stores and pharmaceutical organisations".

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Prime Minister Exchange Import Dollar Russia Agriculture Oil Bank Price September 2016 Market All From Government Billion Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Chinese President is likely to visit Pakistan: She ..

27 minutes ago

Norway central bank mulls currency intervention as ..

2 minutes ago

Intruding animals disturb Kavaan's health in Islam ..

21 minutes ago

Awareness campaign against coronavirus continue

21 minutes ago

Malaysia report 110 new cases of COVID-19, 900 in ..

14 minutes ago

China to establish new lab on utilization of salin ..

14 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.