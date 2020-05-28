UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia Provided With Oil Reserves For 35 Years, Gas - Over 50 Years - Accounts Chamber

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Thu 28th May 2020 | 08:10 AM

Russia Provided With Oil Reserves for 35 Years, Gas - Over 50 Years - Accounts Chamber

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th May, 2020) Russia is provided with oil reserves for about 35 years, natural gas reserves for more than 50 years, the Accounts Chamber said citing the Russian mineral resource base development strategy.

"The availability of production of explored reserves of oil fields being developed is about 35 years.

However, excluding hard-to-recover oil (65 percent of all reserves), this period does not exceed 20 years," the Chamber said in a report.

"Natural gas reserves are available for more than 50 years," it said.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Russia Oil Chamber Gas All

Recent Stories

Arab Coalition forces intercept Houthi drones targ ..

7 hours ago

UAE Government announces 30 percent return to work ..

7 hours ago

OECD recognises UAE&#039;s efforts in fighting cor ..

8 hours ago

COVID-19 recoveries rise to 16,371; 883 new cases ..

9 hours ago

Canadian Court Dismisses Huawei CFO Meng's Applica ..

8 hours ago

Pakistan strongly condemns start of temple's const ..

9 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.