Russia Provided With Oil Reserves for 35 Years, Gas - Over 50 Years - Accounts Chamber

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th May, 2020) Russia is provided with oil reserves for about 35 years, natural gas reserves for more than 50 years, the Accounts Chamber said citing the Russian mineral resource base development strategy.

"The availability of production of explored reserves of oil fields being developed is about 35 years.

However, excluding hard-to-recover oil (65 percent of all reserves), this period does not exceed 20 years," the Chamber said in a report.

"Natural gas reserves are available for more than 50 years," it said.