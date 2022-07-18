UrduPoint.com

Russia Pumps Record Amount Of Gas To China As Exports Climb

Umer Jamshaid Published July 18, 2022 | 05:20 PM

Russia Pumps Record Amount of Gas to China as Exports Climb

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th July, 2022) Russian energy giant Gazprom pumped a record amount of natural gas to China over the weekend through the Force of Siberia pipeline as Russian gas exports continued their monthly climb.

"July 17 marked a new historic record of daily deliveries of Russian gas to China via the Force of Siberia pipeline," the company said on social media.

Russian gas supplies to China rose more than 63% in the first half of this year after Gazprom and China's CNPC signed a new deal in early February for the delivery of up to 48 billion of cubic meters of gas per year.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Exports Russia China Social Media Company February July Gas Billion

Recent Stories

President calls for strengthening democratic norms ..

President calls for strengthening democratic norms, freedom of speech

22 minutes ago
 Nauman Kabir wants socio-economic plan from all po ..

Nauman Kabir wants socio-economic plan from all political parties

1 hour ago
 Mehwish Hayat looks excited at Ms Marvel's set

Mehwish Hayat looks excited at Ms Marvel's set

2 hours ago
 PM to meet PML-N leaders to deliberate on present ..

PM to meet PML-N leaders to deliberate on present political situation

2 hours ago
 "We will work together," Imran Khan assures Chaudh ..

"We will work together," Imran Khan assures Chaudhary Pervez Elahi

3 hours ago
 US dollar hits new heights against rupee in interb ..

US dollar hits new heights against rupee in interbank

4 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.