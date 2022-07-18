Russia Pumps Record Amount of Gas to China as Exports Climb

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th July, 2022) Russian energy giant Gazprom pumped a record amount of natural gas to China over the weekend through the Force of Siberia pipeline as Russian gas exports continued their monthly climb.

"July 17 marked a new historic record of daily deliveries of Russian gas to China via the Force of Siberia pipeline," the company said on social media.

Russian gas supplies to China rose more than 63% in the first half of this year after Gazprom and China's CNPC signed a new deal in early February for the delivery of up to 48 billion of cubic meters of gas per year.