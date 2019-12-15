Russia, Qatar Agreed to Create Working Group to Coordinate Investment Activities

(@imziishan)

DOHA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th December, 2019) Russia's Roscongress Foundation and Qatar's Investment Promotion Agency (IPA) on Saturday on the sidelines of the annual Doha Forum signed an agreement on creation of a joint working group to coordinate investment activities and business projects, a Sputnik correspondent reported.

"The creation of the working group will facilitate exchanging information on promising investment projects of the two countries, analytical, statistical and legal information, providing mutual support for the entry of companies into the Russian and Qatari markets," CEO of the Foundation Alexander Stuglev stated.

According to Stuglev, it is planned to attract investors to support and promote projects in priority areas, which are banking and insurance sectors, infrastructure, energy, sports and tourism.

IPA CEO Sheikh Ali Alwaleed Al-Thani, in turn, called the deal with the Roscongress Foundation an important step, adding that it could help "to intensify the joint work on the implementation of mutually beneficial investment projects."