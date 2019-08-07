Russia Re-Oriented Toward Domestic Financing Sources Over US' Sanctions - Economy Minister

(@imziishan)

GORNO-ALTAYSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th August, 2019) - Russia faces limited availability of external sources of financing due to Washington-imposed sanctions, but the country has already re-oriented itself toward using domestic sources, Economic Development Minister Maxim Oreshkin said on Wednesday.

On August 2, US President Donald Trump signed off the second package of sanctions against Russia over its alleged poisoning of former Russian intelligence officer Sergei Skripal in the UK city of Salisbury in 2018, in which Moscow has repeatedly refuted any role. The new sanctions will enter into force on August 26.

"We mostly orient toward using domestic sources of financing. The availability of foreign sources has decreased dramatically compared to the situation that was in place five years ago. Yes, foreign sanctions restrict the availability of these finances, but we are much more oriented toward domestic sources," Oreshkin told reporters.

"Over the past five years, ... our entire financial system has re-oriented itself toward ... Russian banks, Russian financial institutions and foundations that invest in different papers, including debt securities," the minister explained.