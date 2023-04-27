Russia Reached Declared Volume of Voluntary Oil Output Cut in April - Official

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th April, 2023) Russia reached the declared volume of voluntary reduction in oil production in April, companies are fulfilling their obligations for its total reduction by 500,000 barrels per day, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said on Thursday.

"Yes, we reached the (declared) reduction in April, our companies are fulfilling their obligations," Novak told reporters when asked whether Russia had already achieved a reduction in production by 500,000 barrels per day.