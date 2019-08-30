UrduPoint.com
Russia Ready For Gas Talks With Ukraine, EU In September - Novak

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Fri 30th August 2019 | 08:43 PM

Russia Ready for Gas Talks With Ukraine, EU in September - Novak

Russia is ready to take part in trilateral gas negotiations with Ukraine and the European Commission in the first half of September, the specific date will be agreed in the near future, Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak said Friday

ASTRAKHAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th August, 2019) Russia is ready to take part in trilateral gas negotiations with Ukraine and the European Commission in the first half of September, the specific date will be agreed in the near future, Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak said Friday.

"We are ready to meet in the first half of September. We have a certain schedule: the World Energy Congress in Abu Dhabi and other events. We must choose the time so that everyone has the opportunity to meet at the same time," Novak said.

