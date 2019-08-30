Russia Ready for Gas Talks With Ukraine, EU in September - Novak

(@FahadShabbir)

ASTRAKHAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th August, 2019) Russia is ready to take part in trilateral gas negotiations with Ukraine and the European Commission in the first half of September , the specific date will be agreed in the near future, Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak said Friday.

"We are ready to meet in the first half of September. We have a certain schedule: the World Energy Congress in Abu Dhabi and other events. We must choose the time so that everyone has the opportunity to meet at the same time," Novak said.