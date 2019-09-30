Russia Ready to Consider New Oil Projects in Iraqi Kurdistan - Novak

Russian companies are ready to consider participating in new oil projects in Iraqi Kurdistan, Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak told reporters Monday

SOCHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th September, 2019) Russian companies are ready to consider participating in new oil projects in Iraqi Kurdistan, Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak told reporters Monday.

"Regarding Iraq, this is a country with which we have very good cooperation in the energy sphere.

Projects to develop fields are being implemented there, and these projects certainly envision expansion of the participation of Russian companies," Novak said when asked if Russian companies consider taking part in new projects in Iraq and, in particular, in Iraqi Kurdistan.

"We are ready to consider projects there, including those related to other deposits, if such proposals are mutually beneficial and investment attractive," he said.