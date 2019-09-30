UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia Ready To Consider New Oil Projects In Iraqi Kurdistan - Novak

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Mon 30th September 2019 | 10:12 PM

Russia Ready to Consider New Oil Projects in Iraqi Kurdistan - Novak

Russian companies are ready to consider participating in new oil projects in Iraqi Kurdistan, Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak told reporters Monday

SOCHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th September, 2019) Russian companies are ready to consider participating in new oil projects in Iraqi Kurdistan, Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak told reporters Monday.

"Regarding Iraq, this is a country with which we have very good cooperation in the energy sphere.

Projects to develop fields are being implemented there, and these projects certainly envision expansion of the participation of Russian companies," Novak said when asked if Russian companies consider taking part in new projects in Iraq and, in particular, in Iraqi Kurdistan.

"We are ready to consider projects there, including those related to other deposits, if such proposals are mutually beneficial and investment attractive," he said.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Russia Iraq Oil

Recent Stories

US to Release From Prison Russian Citizen Butina o ..

4 minutes ago

US Thanks Russia, Turkey for Efforts to Launch Syr ..

4 minutes ago

Islamic State's Main Forces in Syria Have Been Eli ..

4 minutes ago

Kazakhstan to Soon Host Regular Meeting of Astana ..

33 minutes ago

Eight More Countries to Join INSTEX Mechanism on T ..

33 minutes ago

Reduction of Oil Production by Russia in Sept Unde ..

33 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.