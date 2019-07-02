UrduPoint.com
Russia Ready To Consider Saudi Initiative On New Oil Inventories Goals - Energy Minister

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Tue 02nd July 2019 | 03:40 AM

VIENNA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd July, 2019) Russia is ready to consider the initiative of Saudi Arabia's Energy Minister Khalid Falih on reducing global oil inventories to the average level of 2010-2014, Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak told reporters after the OPEC+ talks in Vienna.

On Monday, Falih proposed to set new OPEC+ goals on global oil inventories, particularly, to use the average level of 2010-2014 as a targeted indicator, instead of the five-year average level, which is the current OPEC+ goal.

"We will discuss that tomorrow, one should understand how that will be calculated.

If we are speaking about earlier periods, we should take into account some deflators that must be included in the [final] formula because in 2010-2014, the global oil production and demand were much lower than now. That is why we should consider which formula is proposed," Novak said on late Monday.

On Monday, OPEC said it had agreed on extending the OPEC+ oil production cut deal for another nine months. The initial OPEC+ oil output cut deal was signed in 2016 and has been extended several times.

