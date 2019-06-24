UrduPoint.com
Russia Ready To Discuss Gas Supplies At Medvedev-Philippe Talks - Gov't Staff Deputy Chief

Russia Ready to Discuss Gas Supplies at Medvedev-Philippe Talks - Gov't Staff Deputy Chief

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th June, 2019) Moscow is prepared to discuss Russian gas supplies to Europe during upcoming talks between the Russian and French prime ministers, First Deputy Chief of the Russian Government Staff Sergei Prikhodko said.

Dmitry Medvedev and Edouard Philippe will meet in France's northern port city of Le Havre on Monday.

"We are ready to discuss any topic, including the one related to the supplies of the Russian gas to Europe," Prikhodko told reporters when asked whether the two ministers would raise the issues of gas transit through Ukraine and the Nord Stream 2 project at their talks.

The senior government official stressed that Russia was ready to continue transporting gas to Europe via Ukraine "under economically viable terms and in case of a fair settlement of all legal disputes between Gazprom and Ukraine's Naftogaz."

As for Nord Stream 2, it is a "purely economic" project, linked to the growing natural gas demand in Europe, Prikhodko underlined.

