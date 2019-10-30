UrduPoint.com
Russia Ready To Discuss Gas Supplies To Ukraine At Significantly Reduced Prices - Putin

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Wed 30th October 2019 | 11:40 PM

Russia Ready to Discuss Gas Supplies to Ukraine at Significantly Reduced Prices - Putin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th October, 2019) Russia is open to discussing gas supplies to Ukraine at significantly reduced prices, President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday.

"We are ready for constructive work both on gas transit through Ukraine and gas supplies to Ukraine at a significantly reduced price compared to the one that consumers of Russian gas in Ukraine have today," Putin said at a press conference after his talks with Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban.

He said that benefits of such supplies would be obvious both for Ukraine's consumers and its economy.

