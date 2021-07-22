UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia Ready To Discuss Gas Transit Via Ukraine Continuation After 2024 - Kremlin

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Thu 22nd July 2021 | 04:00 PM

Russia Ready to Discuss Gas Transit Via Ukraine Continuation After 2024 - Kremlin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd July, 2021) Russia is ready to discuss the continuation of gas transit through Ukraine after contract expiration in 2024, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov assured on Thursday.

"This is certainly a matter of economic feasibility and profitability exclusively.

In this regard, we would certainly prefer to see calls on Ukraine to have a responsible approach and ensure economically feasible conditions for transit continuation in this joint statement [by the United States and Germany]. Unfortunately, we do not see such message for Ukraine," Peskov explained to reporters.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Ukraine Russia United States Gas

Recent Stories

Emirates takes off to Miami

1 hour ago

India&#039;s daily COVID-19 cases rise by 41,383

2 hours ago

China evacuates tens of thousands as China storms ..

2 hours ago

OPEC daily basket price stood at $69.93 a barrel W ..

2 hours ago

MoFAIC refutes Human Rights Watch allegations conc ..

2 hours ago

Gold Rate In Pakistan, Price on 22 July 2021

6 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.