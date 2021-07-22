Russia Ready to Discuss Gas Transit Via Ukraine Continuation After 2024 - Kremlin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd July, 2021) Russia is ready to discuss the continuation of gas transit through Ukraine after contract expiration in 2024, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov assured on Thursday.

"This is certainly a matter of economic feasibility and profitability exclusively.

In this regard, we would certainly prefer to see calls on Ukraine to have a responsible approach and ensure economically feasible conditions for transit continuation in this joint statement [by the United States and Germany]. Unfortunately, we do not see such message for Ukraine," Peskov explained to reporters.