Russia Ready to Discuss Gas Transit Via Ukraine When All Details Clear - Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th December, 2021) Russia will be ready to discuss the prolongation of gas transit via Ukraine when all key elements of the future deal are clear: customers, volumes of the gas supplies and conditions, the head of the Second CIS Department of the Russian Foreign Ministry told Sputnik.

"It is clear that the negotiations on prolonging the gas transit are possible only when there is a clear understanding, which partners will be ready to purchase Russian gas, in which volumes and under which conditions," Aleksey Polishchuk said.

"Moreover, the current transit contract expires on December 31, 2024. Kiev is raising the issue of prolonging the agreement three years before its expiration only to pursue its political goals," the diplomat added.