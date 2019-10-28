UrduPoint.com
Russia Ready To Facilitate Extension Of Contract For Gas Transit Through Ukraine - Novak

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Mon 28th October 2019 | 09:57 PM

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th October, 2019) Russia is ready to facilitate extension of the contract for gas transit through Ukraine as an alternative, Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak said on Monday following the consultations between Russia, Ukraine, and the European Union.

"We have highlighted once more that there are still risks of our colleges being too late, and as a backup option, we are ready to facilitate the extension of the gas transit agreement, which is currently in force, for 2020. Although if our Ukrainian colleagues are ready to work according to the European law, we will be ready also to provide gas transit through Ukraine per that law," Novak told Russia 24 news channel.

The agreement reached by Russian President Vladimir Putin and then-Ukrainian Prime Minister Yulia Tymoshenko in 2009 is set to expire on December 31, creating uncertainty regarding the future of this transit route.

