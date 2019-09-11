Russia Ready to Hold Trilateral Gas Consultations With EU, Ukraine on September 19 - Novak

(@imziishan)

ABU DHABI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th September, 2019) Russia is ready to hold trilateral gas consultations with the European Commission and Ukraine on September 19, Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak told reporters on Wednesday.

"Let's consider this date agreed, we are ready to hold consultations," Novak said, answering whether Russia had agreed to hold trilateral Russia-EU-Ukraine consultations on September 19.