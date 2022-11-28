UrduPoint.com

Russia Ready To Increase Quota For Jordanian Students In Universities - Ambassador

Sumaira FH Published November 28, 2022 | 06:10 PM

Russia Ready to Increase Quota for Jordanian Students in Universities - Ambassador

AMMAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th November, 2022) Russia is ready to increase the scholarship quota for students from Jordan in universities across the country, Russian Ambassador to Jordan Gleb Desyatnikov told Sputnik on Monday.

"We are ready to further work on expanding the share of students from (Jordan) among foreign students, naturally, on the basis of the principle of reciprocity," Desyatnikov said.

The diplomat noted that up to 500 scholarships were provided annually to Jordanian citizens from the Russian budget, but then this number increased by 10 additional openings.

At the beginning of November, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov met with his Jordanian counterpart, Ayman Safadi, in Jordan's capital, Amman. The parties looked in detail at the key areas of bilateral cooperation. At that time, Lavrov specified that over 1,500 Jordanians were currently studying in Russia.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Russia Budget Amman November From Share

Recent Stories

UHS to test nasal spray for COVID-19 treatment

UHS to test nasal spray for COVID-19 treatment

1 hour ago
 President Alvi lauds Army Chief’s services in fi ..

President Alvi lauds Army Chief’s services in field of defence

2 hours ago
 Pak-Africa Trade Conference to be held in Johannes ..

Pak-Africa Trade Conference to be held in Johannesburg tomorrow

5 hours ago
 vivo Y35 Launched in Pakistan — Offering All Rou ..

Vivo Y35 Launched in Pakistan — Offering All Round Experience at An Affordable ..

5 hours ago
 Dubai Customs wins three renowned IdeasUK 2020 awa ..

Dubai Customs wins three renowned IdeasUK 2020 awards

5 hours ago
 Emirates and flydubai celebrate five years of part ..

Emirates and flydubai celebrate five years of partnership

5 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.