Russia is ready to preserve gas transit through Ukraine, but Kiev's terms are unacceptable, Russian President Vladimir Putin said Wednesday

"We are ready to preserve Ukrainian gas [transit]. We are currently negotiating this, this is no secret.

But the conditions that the Ukrainian transit companies offer us... are economically unacceptable for us so far. But I hope... we manage to somehow agree the positions," Putin said at a press conference following talks with Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic.

He said Russia was discussing possibly increasing gas deliveries to Europe in the event transit through Ukraine stopped.