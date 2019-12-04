- Home
- Business
- News
- Russia Ready to Preserve Gas Transit Through Ukraine, But Kiev's Terms Unacceptable- Putin
Russia Ready To Preserve Gas Transit Through Ukraine, But Kiev's Terms Unacceptable- Putin
Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Wed 04th December 2019 | 09:24 PM
Russia is ready to preserve gas transit through Ukraine, but Kiev's terms are unacceptable, Russian President Vladimir Putin said Wednesday
"We are ready to preserve Ukrainian gas [transit]. We are currently negotiating this, this is no secret.
But the conditions that the Ukrainian transit companies offer us... are economically unacceptable for us so far. But I hope... we manage to somehow agree the positions," Putin said at a press conference following talks with Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic.
He said Russia was discussing possibly increasing gas deliveries to Europe in the event transit through Ukraine stopped.