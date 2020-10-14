Russia Ready to Resume Comprehensive Economic Cooperation With Ukraine - Putin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th October, 2020) Russia is ready to resume full-scale economic cooperation with Ukraine, President Vladimir Putin said Wednesday.

"We are always ready to resume comprehensive cooperation with Ukraine.," Putin said, adding that this cooperation was mutually beneficial and helped provide people with jobs and good salaries.

The president supported the idea of Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin to allow import from some Ukrainian businesses.

"Let's consider this the first step and a goodwill gesture on our part," Putin said at a meeting with the government.

The prime minister expressed hope that Ukraine would respond in kind to Russia's offer.