Russia Ready to Spend 2 Months Seeking Tax Deal With Amsterdam - Finance Ministry

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th December, 2020) Russia is prepared to continue looking for a compromise on double taxation with the Netherlands for two months, while preparing paperwork to void the current agreement, the Finance Ministry said Tuesday.

"The annulment process has been launched. The latest proposal we got from the Netherlands did not allow for a compromise because it envisaged channels for capital outflow from Russia with minimal tax consequences for certain economic actors that do not have tangible economic presence in the Netherlands," the ministry said.

Russia believes that a company should not be able to use tax preferences under the agreement to avoid double taxation unless most of its ultimate beneficiaries are tax residents of the Netherlands or entities with real business presence in the country,

"It will take two months to prepare the draft of the annulment and submit it to the State Duma. During that period, the talks may continue," the ministry said.