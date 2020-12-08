UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia Ready To Spend 2 Months Seeking Tax Deal With Amsterdam - Finance Ministry

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Tue 08th December 2020 | 07:50 PM

Russia Ready to Spend 2 Months Seeking Tax Deal With Amsterdam - Finance Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th December, 2020) Russia is prepared to continue looking for a compromise on double taxation with the Netherlands for two months, while preparing paperwork to void the current agreement, the Finance Ministry said Tuesday.

"The annulment process has been launched. The latest proposal we got from the Netherlands did not allow for a compromise because it envisaged channels for capital outflow from Russia with minimal tax consequences for certain economic actors that do not have tangible economic presence in the Netherlands," the ministry said.

Russia believes that a company should not be able to use tax preferences under the agreement to avoid double taxation unless most of its ultimate beneficiaries are tax residents of the Netherlands or entities with real business presence in the country,

"It will take two months to prepare the draft of the annulment and submit it to the State Duma. During that period, the talks may continue," the ministry said.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Business Russia Company Netherlands May From Agreement

Recent Stories

Dubai Civil Aviation Authority partners with du fo ..

41 minutes ago

Forbes' Asia 100 Digital stars list mentions Mahi ..

2 hours ago

Expert-led workshops at SEF 2020 cultivate more im ..

2 hours ago

The Arts Councils who are not working for the prom ..

2 hours ago

Nawaz Sharif suggests all resignations be submitte ..

2 hours ago

10,000 news items in over a dozen languages appear ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.