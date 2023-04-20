UrduPoint.com

Russia Ready To Take Part In Discussions On BRICS Currency Creation - Lavrov

Faizan Hashmi Published April 20, 2023 | 11:50 PM

Russia Ready to Take Part in Discussions on BRICS Currency Creation - Lavrov

Russia is ready to take part in the discussions on the creation of a BRICS currency, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Thursday

HAVANA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th April, 2023) Russia is ready to take part in the discussions on the creation of a BRICS currency, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Thursday.

"The BRICS countries have long been working on measures to reduce the share of the Dollar in mutual payments and to switch to payments in national currencies.

.. Recently, Brazilian President Lula suggested that we consider moving toward a collective Currency within the BRICS. We will participate with interest in this discussion," Lavrov told a briefing following his visit to Cuba.

