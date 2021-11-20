UrduPoint.com

Russia Ready To Take Part In Economic Projects In Afghanistan On Commercial Basis - Envoy

Muhammad Irfan 23 seconds ago Sat 20th November 2021 | 02:00 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th November, 2021) Moscow is ready to participate in economic projects in Afghanistan on a commercial basis, but the main interest is political stability in this country, Russia's special presidential envoy for Afghanistan, Zamir Kabulov, said on Friday.

"Yes, we need power here, independent, self-sufficient, to a certain extent friendly toward Russia," he said on the air of the Rossiya 24 broadcaster.

"We are ready to participate in a number of projects, mainly on a commercial basis," he added, adding that it mainly applies to gas pipelines, electrification and railroads.

