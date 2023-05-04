Russia Reaffirms Full Commitment to, Implementation of Voluntary Oil Output Cuts- Official

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th May, 2023) Russia has reaffirmed its full commitment to and the implementation of voluntarily oil production cuts, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said on Thursday.

Bloomberg reported earlier this week, citing vessel tracking data, that offshore exports of Russian oil in the last week of April rose by 680,000 barrels per day to 4.08 million barrels per day, while a four-week average almost unchanged. Thus, two months after Russia promised to reduce production by 500,000 barrels per day, there are no obvious signs of the implementation of this decision, the news agency said, adding that neither maritime exports nor refinery loading have declined significantly.

"Given the unfounded speculation in media regarding oil production levels, Russia reaffirms its full commitment to and implementation of voluntary oil production cuts," Novak told reporters.

Commenting on Russia's offshore exports, the official said that journalists do not take into account the fact of a significant reduction in pipeline supplies to the EU by more than two-thirds, which was only partially offset by maritime exports.