Russia Received No Proposals to Adjust OPEC+ Deal - Novak

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd March, 2023) Russia has not received proposals to adjust the OPEC+ deal, all participants aim to fulfill the existing agreements by the end of the year, Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said on Thursday.

"No, I have not received any specific proposals from our partners," Novak said, commenting on whether there are proposals to adjust the terms of the alliance's deal ahead of OPEC+ meeting in April.

Everyone is focused on fulfilling the current agreements, the official concluded.