Russia Received Over 20 Requests for Oil Supply From Different States in 2022 - Novak

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th June, 2023) Russia received over 20 requests from different countries for the supply of oil, petroleum products, liquefied natural gas (LNG) in 2022, and has prospects to expand exports, Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said.

"Over the past year, more than 20 requests were received from various countries, primarily Asian, for the supply of oil, oil products and LNG. That is, there is a significant potential for expanding the geography of exports," Novak wrote in an op-ed for the Energy Policy magazine.