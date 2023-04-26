Russia Redirects to Asian Markets About 20% of Oil Earlier Supplied to Europe - Novak

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th April, 2023) Russia has redirected to Asian markets about 20% of the oil that was previously supplied to Europe, and gas supplies to Asia have increased, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said on Wednesday.

"Those energy resources that were previously sent to Europe...

to a large extent, they were redirected to new markets. If we talk, for example, about oil, then we have redirected about 20% of the volumes that were previously supplied to Europe to other markets. These are India, China and other countries," Novak said at the educational marathon "Knowledge. First."

The official added that gas supplies to Asia have increased in the past year.