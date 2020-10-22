UrduPoint.com
Russia Reduced Greenhouse Gas Emissions By Third Compared To 1990 Levels - Lawmaker

Thu 22nd October 2020 | 07:03 PM



MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd October, 2020) The volume of greenhouse gas emissions in Russia has already decreased by more than a third when compared to 30 years ago, Vladimir Burmatov, the chairman of the lower house Committee on Ecology and Environmental Protection, said on Thursday.

"Thanks to the position of Russian President Vladimir Putin, we have already managed to reduce by more than a third the volume of greenhouse gas emissions compared to 1990 indicators," Burmatov said at the international SCO+ forum.

The lawmaker added that climate change is among the most pressing issues on the global agenda, and Russia is currently finalizing its climate doctrine. Moreover, Moscow is preparing a strategy that envisions further lowering greenhouse gas emissions by 2050 and a draft law on the regulation of emissions.

