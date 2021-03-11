Russia Reduces Dependence on Global Market Environment - Putin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th March, 2021) Russia has significantly increased its capacity to reduce dependence on the global market environment, President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday.

Thanks to conducting reforms and strengthening its financial stability and economic sovereignty, Russia was able to soften its macroeconomic policy for the first time in modern history even amid the coronavirus pandemic, the president recalled at a meeting that focused on measures to boost investment activity.

"This policy shows that our capacity to reduce dependence on the global market environment is growing, we keep getting new mechanisms and instruments for supporting the business activity," Putin continued