Russia Reliably Supplies Gas to Hungary via Turkish Stream - Energy Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th May, 2023) Russia continues to reliably supply gas to Hungary via the Turkish Stream pipeline under a long-term contract, a representative of the Hungarian Ministry of Energy told Sputnik.

In the context of the energy crisis and sanctions against Russia, the priority is to ensure the security of supplies, the representative said, adding that, under a long-term contract, Russia "reliably supplies gas" to Hungary via the Turkish Stream gas pipeline.

Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said in April that Russian energy giant Gazprom had extended the agreement on additional gas supplies to Hungary in excess of long-term contract volumes.