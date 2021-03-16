(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th March, 2021) Russia secured a second position among global oil producers last year despite a nearly 9-percent annual reduction in oil output under the OPEC+ deal, Energy Minister Nikolai Shulginov said on Tuesday at a meeting of the upper house's committee on economic policy.

"There is a global drop in demand in the oil industry, the level of production in 2020 amounted to 512.8 million tonnes, which is 8.6-percent less than during the previous year, exports fell by 12 percent, but still, we remained second in terms of production ... In general, we forecast the preservation of the main indicators of oil production, but everything, of course, will depend on the economic recovery and demand," Shulginov said.

The official added that gas production in 2020 decreased by 6 percent to 692.

9 billion cubic meters (24.5 trillion cubic feet), while exports fell by 2.4 percent.

In April 2020, the OPEC+ member countries inked a landmark deal to collectively cut oil output amid a significant drop in prices due to the decreasing demand caused by the pandemic-induced lockdowns.

Last week, OPEC+ countries decided to extend the March level of oil production cuts, which stands at some 7.05 million barrels a day, into the next month. While Saudi Arabia is set to further maintain its additional reduction of 1 million barrels per day, Russia and Kazakhstan were allowed to slightly increase the production next month, by 130,000 barrels a day and 20,000 barrels a day, respectively.