Russia Remains Lithuania's Main Trade Partner - Lithuanian Statistics Department

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 45 seconds ago Tue 25th June 2019 | 06:34 PM

Russia continues to play a key role in Lithuania's external trade, Statistics Lithuania said on Tuesday

VILNIUS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th June, 2019) Russia continues to play a key role in Lithuania's external trade, Statistics Lithuania said on Tuesday.

Last year, 14 percent of Lithuania's exports went to Russia, the largest share among the country's other importers. Latvia turned out to be Lithuania's second biggest trade partner, followed by Poland and Germany, Statistics Lithuania said.

In addition, Russia accounted for the most of Lithuania's imports, namely 14.2 percent, while Germany accounted for 12 percent, Poland for 11.5 percent and Latvia for 7.2 percent.

Lithuania's exports to Russia grew by 1.1 percent year-on-year in 2018, while its imports of Russian goods increased by 22.5 percent.

Bilateral economic relations are developing despite the EU sanctions on Russia and Moscow's retaliatory food embargo on foodstuffs from the bloc.

