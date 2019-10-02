Russia Remains Open for Constructive Energy Cooperation With Other Nations - Putin

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd October, 2019) Russia is open for constructive cooperation with other countries in the energy sector, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday on the sidelines of the Russian Energy Week forum.

"Russia invites [all sides] to cooperation.

We are open for a constructive partnership in the field of energy in the interests of our common, stable and predictable future," Putin said at a meeting with the heads of relevant departments of foreign countries and international organizations.

The meeting was attended by the heads of the energy ministries of Saudi Arabia, Turkey, Belarus, Azerbaijan, the Iranian Oil Ministry, the Venezuelan Oil Ministry, as well as by OPEC Secretary General Mohammed Barkindo and others.