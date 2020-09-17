Russia remained the world's second-largest oil producer in July with an output of 8.778 million barrels, followed by Saudi Arabia and behind the United States, data released by the Joint Organizations Data Initiative (JODI) on Thursday showed

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th September, 2020) Russia remained the world's second-largest oil producer in July with an output of 8.778 million barrels, followed by Saudi Arabia and behind the United States, data released by the Joint Organizations Data Initiative (JODI) on Thursday showed.

According to JODI, Russia's oil output fell by 0.1 percent compared to June. US production increased by 5.7 percent to 11.035 million barrels per day (bpd). Saudi Arabia claimed third place, producing 8.479 million bpd � a 13.3 percent decrease compared to the previous month.

Saudi Arabia's oil exports rose in July by 15 percent to 5.734 million bpd. US exports increased by 4.1 percent to 2.867 million bpd. Russia exported 4.929 million bpd in June and 4.556 million bpd in May.

US crude oil refinery inputs increased in July by 5.1 percent compared to the previous month to 14.438 million bpd. Russia's oil refineries increased inputs by 5.3 percent compared to July and amounted to 5.38 million bpd. In Saudi Arabia, refining inputs increased by 13 percent to 2.086 million bpd.