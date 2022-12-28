(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th December, 2022) Russian President Vladimir Putin held no preliminary consultations with the OPEC+ before signing the decree on measures in response to the EU's price cap on Russian oil, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday.

On Tuesday, Putin signed a decree banning the supply of Russian oil and petroleum products if contracts directly or indirectly provide for a price cap imposed by some states. Although it provides for issuing special permissions.

"There were mainly, of course, internal (consultations) in Russia. This is a sovereign right of Russia to respond to such illegitimate, absolutely absurd measures - this so-called price ceiling. Thus, this was preceded by the expert analysis inside Russia," Peskov told reporters, adding that there "were no" direct contacts with the OPEC+ before the decision.