Russia Returning To Arctic To Boost Economy, Ensure Defense Capabilities - Putin

Muhammad Irfan Published September 05, 2022 | 05:20 PM

Russia Returning to Arctic to Boost Economy, Ensure Defense Capabilities - Putin

PETROPAVLOVSK-KAMCHATSKY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th September, 2022) KAMCHATSKY, Russia, September 5 (Sputnik) - Russia is returning to the Arctic both in terms of economy and ensuring defense capabilities, as well as the prevention of emergency situations, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Monday.

"Russia is returning to the Arctic both from an economic point of view and in terms of ensuring the country's defense capability, as well as from the perspective of preventing emergencies. We will develop the infrastructure of the (Russian) Ministry of Emergency Situations (EMERCOM) there. The development of the Northern Sea Route will take place and we have already launched some major economic projects there, including in the energy sector," Putin said at the youth forum "Ecosystem.

Reserved Land."

The president noted that the Arctic is a very "vulnerable" region in terms of ecology and requires special attention to its protection. Therefore, garbage disposal and the creation of favorable conditions that protect the interests of human life, economic and defense interests, as well as the interests of protecting nature altogether are  very difficult tasks.

Russia's future is "to a large extent related to the Arctic" and the first thing to be done is to clear it of "what has been accumulated as a result of human activity over the past decades," Putin added.

