Russia, Rwanda Agree to Increase Trade Turnover, Develop Military Cooperation - Lavrov

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th October, 2021) Russia and Rwanda have agreed to further their cooperation, including taking steps to increase bilateral trade turnover and develop military and technical ties, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Thursday.

"First of all, we have agreed to increase our efforts to increase the level of trade turnover. It is growing, but its size is still very modest. Most importantly, we have agreed to increase cooperation on a number of investment and cooperation projects in (several) fields," Lavrov said at a joint press conference after a meeting with his Rwandan counterpart, Vincent Biruta.

The ministers also agreed to help the countries' business communities establish and expand contacts between companies, as well as expand cooperation in the humanitarian sphere.

"We have good dynamics in the military and military-technical ties. There are promising plans for their further development," Lavrov added.

The cooperation primarily relates to the training of Rwandan personnel at Russian higher education institutions, including civilian specialties, and military and law enforcement personnel, the minister said. Currently, 70 Rwandan specialists are being trained by the Russian state nuclear agency Rosatom to work in the Center for Nuclear Science and Technology, which is currently under construction in the African country.