Russia Sanctions That US Has in Pipeline Will Take Full Effect Immediately - US Official

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th January, 2022) The sanctions against Russia that the United States has in the pipeline will go into full effect immediately and will not be enforced gradually, senior US administration officials told a briefing on Tuesday.

"The gradualism (of the sanctions) is out, this time we start at the top," the officials said, adding that Washington is preparing sanctions with more severe consequences that were not reviewed in 2014.