UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia Satisfied With Denmark's Decision On Nord Stream 2 - Energy Minister

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 2 minutes ago Wed 30th October 2019 | 10:54 PM

Russia Satisfied With Denmark's Decision on Nord Stream 2 - Energy Minister

Russia is satisfied with Denmark's decision to allow the construction of a section of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline in its exclusive economic zone, Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak said Wednesday

BUDAPEST (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th October, 2019) Russia is satisfied with Denmark's decision to allow the construction of a section of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline in its exclusive economic zone, Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak said Wednesday.

Denmark's Energy Agency (DEA) announced earlier in the day that it had issued a permit for the construction of a section of Nord Stream 2 on the Danish continental shelf southeast of Bornholm in the Baltic Sea.

"We had no doubt that it would be as it happened, we are satisfied with this decision, of course," Novak told reporters in the Hungarian capital, Budapest.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Russia Nord Budapest Denmark Gas

Recent Stories

Courts send anyone to jail, not govt: Dr Firdous A ..

2 minutes ago

Survey for Peshawar-DIK expressway to complete by ..

2 minutes ago

61 police constables promoted to head constables i ..

2 minutes ago

Paramedics of NICVD hopeful for fulfillment of the ..

2 minutes ago

Coaching courses important in sports: Commissioner ..

6 minutes ago

Girl commits suicide in MIthi

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.