BUDAPEST (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th October, 2019) Russia is satisfied with Denmark 's decision to allow the construction of a section of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline in its exclusive economic zone, Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak said Wednesday.

Denmark's Energy Agency (DEA) announced earlier in the day that it had issued a permit for the construction of a section of Nord Stream 2 on the Danish continental shelf southeast of Bornholm in the Baltic Sea.

"We had no doubt that it would be as it happened, we are satisfied with this decision, of course," Novak told reporters in the Hungarian capital, Budapest.