Russia, Saudi Arabia Agree to Maintain OPEC+ Oil Output Through February - Reports

Russia and Saudi Arabia have agreed not to step up oil production in February, with the relevant OPEC+ deal expected to be finalized later on Tuesday, The Wall Street Journal reported, citing informed sources

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th January, 2021) Russia and Saudi Arabia have agreed not to step up oil production in February, with the relevant OPEC+ deal expected to be finalized later on Tuesday, The Wall Street Journal reported, citing informed sources.

The sides reportedly agreed to put off any increase in the output until March.

OPEC oil producers and Russia-led partners resumed talks earlier on Tuesday in a bid to agree output numbers for February. The video conference follows up on Monday's consultations that failed to reach a consensus.

Iranian Petroleum Minister Bijan Zangeneh said on Monday that OPEC+ was discussing two options, to increase oil production in February by 500,000 barrels per day or to maintain the January parameters. According to sources, Russia supported the first option, while Saudi Arabia the second one.