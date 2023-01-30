- Home
- Business
- News
- Russia, Saudi Arabia Discuss OPEC+ Cooperation on Ensuring Oil Market Stability - Kremlin
Russia, Saudi Arabia Discuss OPEC+ Cooperation On Ensuring Oil Market Stability - Kremlin
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 30, 2023 | 07:47 PM
Russian President Vladimir Putin and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud held a telephone conversation and discussed cooperation within OPEC+ to ensure the stability of the global oil market, the Kremlin said on Monday
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th January, 2023) Russian President Vladimir Putin and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud held a telephone conversation and discussed cooperation within OPEC+ to ensure the stability of the global oil market, the Kremlin said on Monday.
"The issues of further development of bilateral cooperation in the political, trade, economic and energy fields, as well as cooperation within the framework of OPEC+ to ensure the stability of the world oil market were discussed," the statement said.