Russia, Saudi Arabia May Cut Oil Output By 15Mln Barrels - Trump

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Thu 02nd April 2020 | 09:02 PM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd April, 2020) Russia and Saudi Arabia may withdraw from the global market as much 15 million barrels of oil to support prices that have nosedived amid oversupply and the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, US President Donald Trump said on Thursday.

"Could be as high as 15 million Barrels.

Good (GREAT) news for everyone!" Trump said via Twitter.

The US president said earlier that he expects and hopes that Russia and Saudi Arabia will cut oil output by 10 million barrels and "maybe substantially more."

Trump added that he just spoke with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad Bin Salman who, according to the US president, conducted talks with Russia's President Vladimir Putin on the mater.

