UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia, Saudi Arabia Reaffirm Common Goal Of Ensuring Global Oil Market Stability - Novak

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 3 minutes ago Sat 29th June 2019 | 04:01 PM

Russia, Saudi Arabia Reaffirm Common Goal of Ensuring Global Oil Market Stability - Novak

Russian President Vladimir Putin and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman Al Saud have confirmed the countries' focus on ensuring the stability of the global oil market, Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak said on Saturday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th June, 2019) Russian President Vladimir Putin and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman Al Saud have confirmed the countries' focus on ensuring the stability of the global oil market, Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak said on Saturday.

Putin and the Saudi crown prince held a meeting on the sidelines of the Group of 20 summit in the Japanese city of Osaka.

"The results of the talks between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Crown Prince ... Mohammed Bin Salman Al Saud reaffirm our countries' focus on ensuring the stability of the global oil market, as well as a high degree of mutual understanding," Novak told reporters.

The energy minister also noted that coordinated actions were crucial for the stability of the market.

"With the current level of uncertainty in the global market, oil producers' coordinated actions aimed at ensuring consistent and sufficient oil supplies to the market are key to ensuring the stability of the market," the Russian minister added.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Russia Oil Saudi Osaka Vladimir Putin Saud Mohammed Bin Salman Market

Recent Stories

Gasly under pressure, Red Bull facing uncertainty

7 minutes ago

Food exports dip 4pc to US $ 4272 mln in 11 months ..

7 minutes ago

Putin, Trump Did Not Discuss OPEC+ Deal Extension ..

7 minutes ago

Kremlin Says No Details Available on Planned Putin ..

7 minutes ago

Ayushmann Khurrana in an exclusive chat reveals ho ..

3 minutes ago

Ed Sheeran and Justin Bieber's duet secures top sp ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.