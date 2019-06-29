Russia, Saudi Arabia Reaffirm Common Goal of Ensuring Global Oil Market Stability - Novak

(@imziishan)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th June, 2019) Russian President Vladimir Putin and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman Al Saud have confirmed the countries' focus on ensuring the stability of the global oil market, Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak said on Saturday.

Putin and the Saudi crown prince held a meeting on the sidelines of the Group of 20 summit in the Japanese city of Osaka.

"The results of the talks between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Crown Prince ... Mohammed Bin Salman Al Saud reaffirm our countries' focus on ensuring the stability of the global oil market, as well as a high degree of mutual understanding," Novak told reporters.

The energy minister also noted that coordinated actions were crucial for the stability of the market.

"With the current level of uncertainty in the global market, oil producers' coordinated actions aimed at ensuring consistent and sufficient oil supplies to the market are key to ensuring the stability of the market," the Russian minister added.