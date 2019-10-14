UrduPoint.com
Russia, Saudi Arabia To Sign OPEC+ Long-Term Cooperation Charter On Monday- Russia's Novak

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Mon 14th October 2019 | 12:10 PM

Russia, Saudi Arabia to Sign OPEC+ Long-Term Cooperation Charter on Monday- Russia's Novak

RIYADH (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th October, 2019) Russia and Saudi Arabia will sign on Monday the charter for long-term cooperation between the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and non-cartel oil producers, Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak said.

The remark was made at the Russian-Saudi investment forum, organized by the Russian Direct Investment Fund, the Saudi Arabian General Investment Authority and the Saudi Center for International Strategic Partnerships on the margins of Russian President Vladimir Putin's visit to the Kingdom.

"A charter on long-term cooperation has been prepared between OPEC and non-OPEC countries. This charter was initialed in summer this year in Vienna during the sixth ministerial meeting. Today, a signing of this long-term document, which underlines long-term cooperation between our countries and our common goals, will take place," Novak told the forum.

