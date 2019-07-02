UrduPoint.com
Russia-Saudi Talks On LNG Cooperation 'Not Dead', Many Opportunities Still Exist - Falih

Tue 02nd July 2019

Russia-Saudi Talks on LNG Cooperation 'Not Dead', Many Opportunities Still Exist - Falih

VIENNA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd July, 2019) Saudi-Russian talks on liquefied natural gas (LNG) cooperation are "not dead," there are still many opportunities, Saudi Arabia's Energy Minister Khalid Falih said Tuesday.

"It is not dead, there are many opportunities for LNG [cooperation]," Falih told reporters, asked if Riyadh lost interest in acquiring stakes in Russian LNG projects.

"There are many other projects in Russia with Novatek and other producers that Aramco will be engaged in," the minister said.

