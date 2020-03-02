Russia Saw No Proposals on Further OPEC+ Reduction - Energy Minister

Russia has not received any proposals on further reduction of oil output within OPEC+ deal by additional 1 million barrels per day. Energy Minister Alexander Novak said Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd March, 2020) Russia has not received any proposals on further reduction of oil output within OPEC+ deal by additional 1 million barrels per day. Energy Minister Alexander Novak said Monday.

Last month, the Financial Times newspaper reported that Saudi Arabia was going to ask for further reduction due to the risks of coronavirus spread.

"We do not have such proposals," Noval said, when asked if the Russian Energy Ministry saw such proposals.

"We comply with what the working committee considered a month ago. There were some discussions about the market. And the technical committee, as you know, made some proposals. But it is up to the Joint Ministerial Monitoring Committee [JMMC]," the minister said.